Nicolas Cage & Ryan Kiera Armstrong in Western 'The Old Way' Trailer

"Tell me the names of the men who did this." Saban Films + Lionsgate have revealed the official trailer for The Old Way, a western action thriller from a filmmaker named Brett Donowho (that can't be his real last name?). The marketing describes this as Nicolas Cage's first ever Western, which might just be true? Why not. An old gunslinger and his daughter must face the consequences of his past, when the son of a man he murdered years ago arrives to take his revenge. Another typical Western story involving a man with a past who must fight off those who came after him when they find him. Sounds like so many other films. Starring Nicolas Cage and Ryan Kiera Armstrong, with Noah Le Gros, Clint Howard, Kerry Knuppe, plus Nick Searcy & Shiloh Fernandez. This doesn't look so bad, doesn't look so good either. At least Cage has a glorious mustache!! And it looks like he is going to get sweet, sweet Old West revenge on these schmucks.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Brett Donowho's The Old Way, direct from YouTube:

Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage stars in his first-ever Western film as Colton Briggs, a cold-blooded gunslinger turned respectable family man. When an outlaw and his gang put Colton and his family in peril, Colton is forced to take up arms with an unlikely partner — his 12-year-old daughter Brooke (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) — in this action-filled film that builds toward its fateful showdown with pulse-pounding suspense. The Old Way is directed by actor / producer / filmmaker Brett Donowho, director of the indie films The Sacred, Salvation U.S.A., No Tell Motel, A Haunting at Silver Falls, 5 Souls, and Acts of Violence previously. The screenplay is written by Carl W. Lucas. Produced by Brett Donowho, Micah Haley, Robert Paschall Jr., R. Bryan Wright, and Sasha Yelaun. Saban Films will debut The Old Way in select US theaters on January 6th, 2023, then on digital/VOD starting on January 13th, 2023 early next year. Look good?