Noomi Rapace in Swedish Action Thriller 'Black Crab' Official Trailer

"This isn't the end of the war… it's the end of everything." Netflix has launched the first official trailer for an action thriller titled Black Crab, made by Swedish filmmaker Adam Berg delivering his first feature film. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, six soldiers on a covert mission must transport a mysterious package across a frozen archipelago. The concept combines post-apocalyptic survival in freezing cold conditions with a war movie thriller involving transporting a package that might or might not save the world end the war. "But for speed skater turned soldier Caroline Edh, the mission is about something else entirely" as she wants to find and rescue her daughter. Noomi Rapace stars as Caroline, with Jakob Oftebro, Erik Enge, Dar Salim, Ardalan Esmaili, Aliette Opheim, and David Dencik. This actually looks pretty dang good, and it has a very dark Children of Men vibe. Ice skating as part of the plot in an action movie? Sure why not, bring it on.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Berg's Black Crab, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Black Crab is a Swedish action thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world torn apart by war. During a long, harsh winter, six soldiers embark on a covert mission traveling across a frozen archipelago, risking their lives to transport a mysterious package that could end the war. As they enter hostile enemy territory, they have no idea what dangers lie ahead or who — if anyone — they can trust. But for speed skater turned soldier Caroline Edh, the mission is about something else entirely… Featuring Noomi Rapace in a movie directed by Adam Berg, Black Crab follows six soldiers on a desperate mission to bring an end to the war which has destroyed their lives. Black Crab is directed by the Swedish filmmaker Adam Berg, making his feature directorial debut after short films and music videos previously; he was also executive producer on Amazon's "Tales from the Loop" series. The screenplay is written by Adam Berg and Pelle Rådström. Netflix will debut Black Crab streaming exclusively starting on March 18th, 2022 coming soon. Who's intrigued?