Norwegian Sci-Fi Comedy 'Blasted' Trailer About a Laser Tag Duo

"It's a full-on alien invasion!" Netflix has revealed the trailer for Blasted, a sci-fi comedy from Norway that seems to have a bit of an Attack the Block vibe. This looks ridiculously fun. When a former childhood friend crashes Sebastian's bachelor party and makes it all about himself, only an alien invasion can make them put aside their bad blood and reunite as the kick-ass laser-tag duo they once were. This sci-fi comedy is inspired by the Norwegian UFO phenomenon. To defeat the aliens they need to rekindle their relationship to save everyone. And get back to being the kick-ass lasertag duo they once were. There's also some fun paintball in this, too! Blasted stars Axel Bøyum & Fredrik Skogsrud, with Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, André Sørum, Evelyn Rasmussen Osazuwa, Mathias Luppichini, and Eirik Hallert. As someone who was a huge laser tag fan growing up, I totally need to see this! I just wish I could go play some laser tag after watching.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Martin Sofiedal's Blasted, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Bros before UFOs. Blasted follows childhood friends Sebastian & Mikkel (Axel Bøyum & Fredrik Skogsrud), who are reunited for Sebastian's bachelor party. While Mikkel never matured past teenage laser tag-prodigy, Sebastian has grown into a career-obsessed workaholic who's using the party to schmooze a potential client. But when the bachelor party stumbles head-first into an alien invasion, it's up to Mikkel and Sebastian to reunite as the kick-ass lasertag duo they once were and fight back. Blasted is directed by Norwegian filmmaker Martin Sofiedal, director of the film Legend of the Ghost Dagger previously, plus tons of short films and some TV work as well. The screenplay is written by Emanuel Nordrum. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Blasted streaming on Netflix (also in Scandinavia) starting on June 28th, 2022 soon this summer. Who's ready to blast some aliens?