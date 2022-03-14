'Nothing Lasts Forever' Doc Exploring the 'Beautiful Lie' of Diamonds

"Society is changing! The role of the diamond is under threat." Showtime has revealed an official trailer for their compelling diamond documentary Nothing Lasts Forever, from award-winning filmmaker Jason Kohn. This premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival last month, and is playing at SXSW and CPH:DOX this month before hitting Showtime. The DeBeers diamond cartel cornered the market on eternal love with their marketing phrase "A diamond is forever", but now a wave of undetectable synthetic diamonds has flooded global gem markets, threatening to expose the artifice that props up a multi-billion dollar industry. "This is a perfect crime." Berlinale adds to the intrigue: "This is a labyrinth where illusions and reality merge, where authenticity and imagination overlap, and questions arise about the value we place on the goods around us. In this sense, diamonds turn out to be exemplary: their exclusivity being the illusory effect of decades of marketing, and their meaning being based on values that synthetic gems, a product of fraud and market evolution, are now putting to the test." Oh I definitely need to see this! Looks right up my alley.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jason Kohn's doc Nothing Lasts Forever, direct from YouTube:

Can you tell the real thing from a fake? What if the difference no longer matters? The DeBeers diamond cartel cornered the market on eternal love with the "A diamond is forever" catchphrase, but now a wave of undetectable synthetic diamonds has flooded global gem markets, threatening to expose the artifice that props up a multi-billion dollar industry. Featuring interviews with diamond merchants, DeBeers execs, auctioneers, gemologists, designers, investigators and scientists, this film explores one of the most beautiful lies ever told. Nothing Lasts Forever is directed by award-winning producer / filmmaker Jason Kohn, director of the doc films Manda Bala (Send a Bullet) and Love Means Zero previously. This initially premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Showtime will debut Nothing Lasts Forever streaming on Showtime starting sometime soon spring 2022. Stay tuned for updates. Anyone interested?