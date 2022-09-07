Offical UK Trailer for 'What's Love Got to Do with It?' with Lily James

"You're forgetting I've seen it work!" Studiocanal UK has revealed an official UK trailer for a charming new romantic comedy titled What's Love Got to Do with It?, from filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. It's premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this month, and I've already heard some great things about it from buzz in the UK. It's opening in January over there, but still doesn't have a US release date set yet. Zoe is a filmmaker and Kazim is a doctor. They grew up next door to each other, though their worlds couldn’t be farther apart. When Kazim's family starts figuring out how to arrange a marriage for him, Zoe takes the opportunity to make this romantic adventure the subject of her next documentary. Along the way, she comes to understand there's something to learn from this profoundly different approach to finding love. This is a nice twist on the usual romcom, with unique cultural aspects. The film stars Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Sajal Aly, and Emma Thompson, with Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza, Mim Shaikh, and others. Don't write this one off!! I like the "Love Contractually" joke. This actually looks super sweet! Might turn out fun.

Here's the official UK trailer for Shekhar Kapur's What's Love Got to Do with It?, direct from YouTube:

How do you find lasting love in today's world? For documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), swiping right has only delivered an endless stream of Mr Wrongs, to her eccentric mother Cath's (Emma Thompson) dismay. For Zoe's childhood friend and neighbour Kaz (Shazad Latif), the answer is to follow his parents’ example and opt for an arranged (or "assisted") marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan. As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from this profoundly different approach to finding true love. What's Love Got to Do with It? is directed by Pakistani-British filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, director of the films Masoom, Mr. India, Bandit Queen, Elizabeth, The Four Feathers, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, and Why? - The Musical previously. The screenplay is written by Jemima Khan. This is premiering at 2022 Toronto Film Festival this fall. Studiocanal will then debut What's Love Got to Do with It? in UK cinemas starting on January 27th, 2023 early next year. Who's interested? Look good?