Official 4K Re-Release Trailer for 60s Feminist Masterpiece 'Daisies'

"We exist, we exist…" Janus Films has revealed a superb new 4K restoration trailer for the Czech New Wave feminist masterpiece Daises, first released in 1966. Directed by Vera Chytilová as her second feature at the time, the film was restored and premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the Classics section earlier this year. After realizing that all world is spoiled, Marie and Marie are committed to be spoiled themselves. They rip off older men, feast in lavish meals and do all kinds of mischief. But what is all this leading to? A very good question, and hopefully the film criticizes that lavishness instead of continues to indulge in it. The film stars Jitka Cerhová as Marie I the Brunette + Ivana Karbanová as Marie II the Blonde. Described in reviews as: "Among the essential movies of the '60s, a bolt of liberatory lightning that illuminates future possibilities." This is the kind of vibrant classic that I enjoy catching up with and rediscovering nowadays.

Here's the new 4K re-release trailer (+ poster) for Vera Chytilová's Daisies, direct from Vimeo:

Intro from Janus Films: Maybe the Czech New Wave’s most anarchic entry, Věra Chytilová’s absurdist farce follows the misadventures of two brash young women named Marie and Marie. Believing the world to be "spoiled," they embark on a series of pranks in which nothing—food, clothes, men, war—is taken seriously. Daisies is an aesthetically and politically adventurous film that’s widely considered one of the great works of feminist cinema. Daisies is directed by the Czechoslovakian New Wave filmmaker Vera Chytilová - this was her second feature film at the time, before going on to direct Fruit of Paradise, The Apple Game, Calamity and many more films. The screenplay is by Ester Krumbachová & Vera Chytilová, from a story by Vera Chytilová & Pavel Jurácek. The film first opened in last 1966 in Czechoslovakia, then premiered in the US in late 1967. Janus Films will re-release the 4K restoration of Daisies in US cinemas (NY only to start) on August 19th, 2022, with a run in Chicago & LA the week after. Visit their official site.