Official Netflix Trailer for Danish Love Triangle Thriller 'Loving Adults'

"Love should come with a warning label: love can kill you." Love can be quite dangerous if you let it take advantage of you. Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a sultry thriller titled Loving Adults, a Danish film made by Netflix directed by filmmaker Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg based on the novel by Anna Ekberg. What happens to a marriage when the love of your life becomes your worst enemy? Loving Adults is a dark and twisted, yet sexy take on a love triangle that you don’t want to be in. It follows a couple who appear to be living the perfect life after their son is declared healthy following a long-term illness. But things unravel when she sees her husband with another younger woman, deciding to refuse to be the woman who got left behind. The film's cast includes Dar Salim and Sonja Richter as the couple, with Sus Wilkins, Mikael Birkkjær, Lars Ranthe, Morten Burian, Benjamin Kitter, Karoline Hamm, and Natalï Vallespir Sand. This looks extra intense once she figures out what's going on and then tries to confront him about it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg's Loving Adults, from YouTube:

A thriller filled with twists and turns, where nothing is what it seems to be. It would appear that Christian (Dar Salim) and Leonora (Sonja Richter) have it all. They are living the perfect life with their son, who's just been declared healthy after a serious long-term illness. Their future seems bright, but at a party at Christian's company, Leonora sees her husband with a younger woman, architect Xenia (Sus Wilkins). Leonora realizes that Christian might leave her. How could he? How could he leave the woman who has sacrificed her career? The woman who has sacrificed everything to take care of their son and their family? On the spot, Leonora makes a decision: she refuses to be the woman who got left behind – and will avoid this by any means necessary. Loving Adults, originally known as Kærlighed for Voksne in Danish, is directed by Danish filmmaker Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg, director of the films Love at First Hiccup, Crumbs: All at Stake, One-Two-Three Now!, and Food Club previously, as well as short films and some TV work. The screenplay is written by Anders Rønnow Klarlund and Jacob Weinreich. Adapted from the novel by Anna Ekberg. Netflix will debut Loving Adults streaming later in 2022 - stay tuned for more. Interested?