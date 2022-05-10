Official Red Band Trailer for 'The Passenger' Travel Horror from Spain

"Please tell me she isn't dead." Oh she's definitely not dead - watch out you fools! Dark Star has revealed a new official red band trailer for a freaky Spanish horror film titled The Passenger, which premiered last year at the 2021 Sitges Film Festival (a great fest!). La Pasajera follows a group of travelers sharing a van. When they accidentally hit a stranger in the middle of the road, they decide to take her to the hospital but soon realize there is something seriously wrong with her. This looks like it gets extra disgusting and totally crazy, the kind of horror only die-hard horror fans will be able to stomach. Starring Ramiro Blas, Cecilia Suárez, Paula Gallego, Cristina Alcázar, and Yao Yao. Spain has been cooking up some crazy horror recently and this looks like another WTF disgusting creation to enjoy with all your friends on the weekend.

Here's the new US red band trailer (+ poster) for Cerezo & Gómez's The Passenger, from YouTube:

A group of strangers sharing a van have their trip abruptly interrupted when the driver accidentally hits a woman hiking in the middle of the night. They decide to take her to the hospital, but on the way quickly learn that she is not in need of a hospital and that they shouldn't have let her in at all… The Passenger, also known as La Pasajera in Spanish, is co-directed by two Spanish filmmakers Raúl Cerezo & Fernando González Gómez (Zombie World 2, Estándar). The screenplay is written by Luis Sánchez-Polack, based on a story by Raúl Cerezo; developed by Asier Guerricaechebarría & Javier Echániz. Produced by Juan Barquín and José Luis Rancaño. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sitges Film Festival last fall, and it also played at this year's Seattle Film Festival. Dark Star Pictures will debut The Passenger in select US theaters on June 3rd, then will be available on VOD starting on June 28th, 2022 this summer. Anyone into this?