Official Trailer for '1899' Series - Mystery Sci-Fi About a Ghost Ship

"None of this makes any sense…" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for 1899, a mysterious new sci-fi supernatural thriller series from the creators of the very popular "Dark" German sci-fi series on Netflix. Full of hope for a better future, passengers aboard a ship to the New World sail into a nightmare when they find a second vessel adrift on the open sea. On their journey across the vast and treacherous Atlantic Ocean, the passengers of the Kerberos encounter the biggest mystery of their lives. Welcome to 1899, an immersive new series from the creators of Dark. This seems like a story about the Bermuda Triangle, but they wouldn't pass through that region going to New York from Europe. Then again, triangles plays a big part in this, appearing everywhere including on tattoos and hidden messages and this weird switch board. Hmm. What is going on in this?! The massive international cast includes Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musiał, Anton Lesser, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Rosalie Craig. I'm more than curious, always love a good sci-fi mystery. Nice use of "All Along the Watchtower" in this trailer, too. Enjoy.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series 1899, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

1899. A migrant steamship heads west to leave the old continent behind. The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they will find on board, will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare. 1899 is a series created by filmmakers Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar (also director of The Silence, Sleepless), both creators of the "Dark" series for Netflix previously, and of the thriller Who Am I – No System Is Safe. Episodes are directed by Baran bo Odar. With additional writing by Coline Abert, Emil Nygaard Albertsen, Jerome Bucchan-Nelson, Emma Ko, Juliana Lima Dehne, Joshua Long, Darío Madrona. Produced by Pat Tookey-Dickson; executive produced by Philipp Klausing, Baran bo Odar, & Jantje Friese. Netflix will debut the 1899 series streaming on Netflix starting on November 17th, 2022 this fall. Who wants to find out?