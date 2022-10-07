Official Trailer for 2000s Music Scene Doc 'Meet Me in the Bathroom'

"We felt like we were going to take over the world." Utopia has revealed a trailer for a documentary film titled Meet Me in the Bathroom, which originally premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Most docs about punk or rock scenes are about how crazy it was in the 80s or 90s. But this one goes right into the new millennium to tell more stories of bands!! Meet Me in the Bathroom is an immersive journey through the New York music scene of the early 2000s. A new generation kick-started a musical rebirth for New York City that reverberated around the world. Inspired by Lizzy Goodman's bestselling book of the same name, directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace (Shut Up and Play the Hits) is an exploration of myth and music, time and place that tells the story of how a new generation kickstarted a musical rebirth for New York City that reverberated around the world. Combining never before seen footage, intimate audio interviews and a visceral sense of time & place, Meet Me in The Bathroom is a raw & authentic evocation of "a flashbulb moment, before everything changed." This looks like it's worth a watch, even if it isn't all pretty.

Full trailer (+ poster) for Dylan Southern & Will Lovelace's doc Meet Me in the Bathroom, on YouTube:

An immersive archival journey through the explosive NYC music scene of the early 2000s. Set against the backdrop of 9/11 and a world unaware of the seismic political, technological and cultural shifts about to occur, Meet Me in the Bathroom, tells the story of the last great romantic age of Rock'n'Roll through the prism of a handful of era defining bands; The Storkes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol. The documentary immerses you in the pre-social media, pre-gentrification world of New York, as it examines the lives of key figures from each band, the transformation of the city, and the cultural forces that shaped it. Meet Me in the Bathroom is directed by filmmakers Dylan Southern & Will Lovelace, both directors of the docs No Distance Left to Run and Shut Up and Play the Hits previously, plus some music videos. Co-directed by Andrew Cross, Vivienne Perry, Sam Rice-Edwards. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Utopia will debut Meet Me in the Bathroom in select US theaters (NY & LA) on November 4th, 2022, then on VOD starting November 8th this fall. Visit the official site.