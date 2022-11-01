Official Trailer for '25 Years of UK Garage' Doc About UK Dance Scene

"It's a lifestyle, Garage." Platinum Pictures has revealed an official trailer for a music documentary called, very simply: 25 Years of UK Garage. One of the most descriptive titles of the year, as the film is literally about 25 years of UK garage music and the dance music scene in Britain. Made by the same filmmakers behind United Nation Three Decades of Drum & Bass. 25 Years of UK Garage provides insight into the stories of the DJ's and MC's from the UK Garage dance music scene over the past two and a half decades. The "Garage Nation" scene is very specific to the UK, though it has spread worldwide thanks to the internet. The doc film features appearances from Richie Campbell, Anthony Joshua, MC Harvey, Leo Ihenacho, Ms. Dynamite, Lisa Maffia, Megaman, So Solid Crew, Dane Bowers, M.C. Creed, DJ Majestic, MC Bushkin, Heartless Crew, DJ Swiss, DJ PDS, Oxide & Neutrino, Scott Garcia. This one seems like it's mainly for fans.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Stone & Turner's doc 25 Years of UK Garage, from YouTube:

25 Years of UK Garage gives an insight into the stories of the DJs and MCs from the UK Garage dance music scene over the past two and a half decades. UK Garage was initially a very British phenomena, which subsequently spread worldwide, and spawned and influenced some of the most significant music styles of modern times. 25 Years of UK Garage is a documentary film co-directed and co-produced by power producers Terry Stone and Richard Turner, both directors of the doc United Nation Three Decades of Drum & Bass previously, as well as producers on numerous other film projects. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Platinum Pictures will release 25 Years of UK Garage direct-to-VOD in the UK starting on December 5th, 2022 this fall. No US release is set - stay tuned. Want to watch?