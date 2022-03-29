Official Trailer for 80s Horror Game Film 'Choose or Die' from Netflix

"The more the cursed suffer, the more curser benefits." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a horror thriller titled Choose or Die, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Toby Meaknis. The film is debuting on Netflix starting in April for anyone looking for a fun fright night pick. After firing up a lost 80s survival horror game, a young coder unleashes a hidden curse that tears reality apart, forcing her to make terrifying decisions and face deadly consequences. The film's original title was CURS>R, which is the name of the old video game she decides to play. Starring Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans, Eddie Marsan, Robert Englund (Freddy!!), Kate Fleetwood, Ryan Gage, Angela Griffin, and Joe Bolland. Okay this looks killer! I really dig the vintage video game vibe. This seems like an out-there concept only Netflix would fund, which is great to see. And it has the potential to become a new horror franchise like Saw with this premise.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Toby Meakins' Choose or Die, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

A broke student, in pursuit of an unclaimed $100,000 prize, plays an obscure, lost 1980s survival video game. After a series of unexpectedly terrifying moments, she soon realizes she's no longer playing for the money, but for her own life. Choose or Die, formerly known as CURS>R, is directed by the genre filmmaker Toby Meakins, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films and TV work previously. The screenplay is written by Simon Allen. Produced by Matthew James Wilkinson, John Zois, and Sebastien Raybaud. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Meakins' Choose or Die streaming on Netflix worldwide starting April 15th, 2022 this spring. Who's ready to play?