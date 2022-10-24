Official Trailer for 90s Doc Series 'Pepsi, Where's My Jet?' on Netflix

"We're just kidding here!" Or are they? Make ’em pay! They can't get away with this BS. Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a documentary mini-series titled Pepsi, Where's My Jet?, debuting this November for streaming. It's another of these comedic yet fascinating look-back-at-the-crazy-90s doc series that the streaming services are churning out all the time now - also see Netflix's Trackwreck: Woodstock 99. Some of you may remember this original advertising campaign, as well as the story about the kid who "won" but never got his prize: a Harrier jet from Pepsi. In the 90s, Pepsi launched a marketing gimmick to compete with Coke that involved getting "Pepsi Points" to buy "Pepsi Stuff" everytime you bought cans of soda/pop. He came up with a scheme involving a crazy mountaineering friend to figure out how to buy, or use a loop hole, to get enough points. Of course, Pepsi freaked out and they went to court. This looks good, I just hope it's as brutally honest about how shady and shitty corporations are as this trailer promises. Fire it up below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's doc series Pepsi, Where's My Jet?, direct from YouTube:

The year was 1996, and the cola wars were raging. Despite Pepsi’s celeb-soaked advertisements, Coke still held the bigger market share, so the second-place brand decided to roll out their biggest campaign ever: Called "Pepsi Stuff," it featured a soon-to-be infamous commercial implying if you just bought enough of their products, you could use "Pepsi Points" to purchase sunglasses, leather jackets… and maybe a Harrier jet? Pepsi execs assumed the astronomical "price" of the military plane was set high enough to indicate it was a joke, but college student John Leonard instead saw it as a challenge, and decided to call their bluff. Enlisting the help (and funding) of mountaineering buddy Todd Hoffman, Leonard hashed out a plan to score the grandest prize of all – even if it never existed in the first place. Shot in a rollicking, irreverent style and soaked in the music and culture of the mid-’90s, Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? sits down with Leonard, Hoffman, the ad's creative team, and a truly unexpected cast of tangentially-involved public figures to tell the legendary tale of the kid who sued Pepsi over a fighter jet, and became the hero of a new generation.

Pepsi, Where's My Jet? is a documentary mini-series from Netflix, created by and directed by the American filmmaker Andrew Renzi, director of the doc films Fishtail, They Fight, and Ready for War previously, plus the narrative feature The Benefactor, as well as the series "The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For" and a few other shorts. Made by Boardwalk Pictures. Executive produced by Andrew Renzi, Andrew Corkin, Nick Boak, Theo James, Andrew Fried, Jordan Wynn, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma. Netflix debuts the Pepsi, Where's My Jet? doc series streaming on Netflix starting November 17th, 2022. Who's down?