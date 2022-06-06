Official Trailer for 'Accepted' Doc About the T.M. Landry Prep School

"Remember - you control your own destiny." Greenwich Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled Accepted, which originally premiered at last year's Tribeca Film Festival. The film also stopped by the San Diego Asian Film Festival and Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, and will be available to watch online this summer. The film is about a place known as T.M. Landry, an unconventional prep school in Louisiana. They've received national attention for sending its graduates to elite universities with a 100% acceptance rate. However, when an explosive NY Times exposé (read it here) rocks the school, students face uncertain futures and must decide for themselves what they are willing to do to be accepted. The film follows four students poised to excel before the exposé threatens to derail their futures. This trailer starts out so cheerful and uplifting, then gets intense at the end. Then that silence. Whoa. This looks good.

In rural Louisiana, the T.M. Landry Prep School boasted a remarkable 100 percent college acceptance rate for its ambitious, underprivileged high school graduates. Adherence to the strict discipline and unconventional teaching program created by its charismatic founder Mike Landry all but guaranteed admission into the country’s most elite colleges, but did the means justify the ends? But when the New York Times reported on the school's secret to success, their exposé blew the lid off of Landry’s controversial methods, and the school buckles under the scrutiny, leaving the students' fates hanging in the balance. Accepted is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Dan Chen, making his feature directorial debut after many short films and a few other TV series previously. Produced by Dan Chen, Jesse Einstein, Jason Y. Lee, and Mark Monroe. This initially premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival last year. Greenwich Ent. will debut Accepted in select US theaters + on digital starting July 1st, 2022. For more info, visit their website.