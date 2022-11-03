Official Trailer for Action Movie 'Black Warrant' with Tom Berenger

"You can't kill a DEA agent." "Everyone can be killed." Saban Films has revealed the official trailer for an intense action thriller titled Black Warrant, which is a direct reference to "black warrant" - a writ that specifically authorizes an execution, a warrant for someone to be taken out (instead of arrested). A former special ops assassin and a DEA agent cross paths on separate missions with the same goal – to stop a cyber terrorist organization that has built a dangerous machine threatening to attack the power grid. This is yet another of these ridiculous jingoistic films where only sneaky agents and guns can keep America safe. The action movie stars Tom Berenger as the main assassin, with Cam Gigandet, Jeff Fahey, Rodrigo Abed, Sara Seyed, Helena Haro, Jonathan Avigdori, and Joe Chacon. Another of these forgettable, don't-even-bother action films they're churning out every week. Only fun thing is watching Berenger as a hitman.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Tibor Takács's Black Warrant, direct from YouTube:

A semi-retired special ops assassin (Tom Berenger) and a young DEA agent (Cam Gigandet) cross paths on separate missions to stop a cyber terrorist organization that's built a dangerous machine threatening to attack the power grid & bring catastrophe to the world. Black Warrant is directed by prolific Hungarian filmmaker Tibor Takács, director of many wacky films you've never heard of before including Metal Messiah, The Gate 1 & 2, I Madman, Bad Blood, Deadly Past, Sabotage, Redline, Sanctuary, Nostradamus, Killer Rats, Lies & Illusions, Destruction Los Angeles, and Blowback previously. The screenplay is written by D. Glase Lomond, Joshua A. Cohen, and Javier Reyna, from a story by Michael Paré. Produced by Elias Axume, Joshua A. Cohen, Robert Eagar, Eduard Osipov. Saban Films will debut Takács's Black Warrant in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 9th, 2022 coming up this fall. Anyone want to watch?