Official Trailer for Action Thriller '9 Bullets' Featuring Lena Headey

"I got a chance to change my life – I can't let anything, including a kid, get in the way of that." Well, okay then. Screen Media Films has revealed the official trailer for 9 Bullets, an action thriller from filmmaker Gigi Gaston (Rip It Off) arriving in theaters this April. The film, formerly known as Gypsy Moon, follows a woman named Gypsy Moon - described as a tough and sexy burlesque dancer by night, and an intellectual aspiring novelist by day. On the eve of her last dance, she must go on a nail-biting, action-packed ride across state lines to save a neighbor's son, whose life is threatened by her ex-longtime lover. She finds her real second chance at life in the love she feels for the child. 9 Bullets stars Lena Headey as Gypsy, with Sam Worthington, Dean Scott Vasquez, La La Anthony, and Barbara Hershey. Described as "an action-packed thriller about the human spirit, second chances, and life's unexpected turns." Another generic film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Gigi Gaston's 9 Bullets, direct from Screen Media's YouTube:

A former burlesque dancer turned author (Lena Headey) discovers a second chance at life and redemption when she risks everything to rescue her young neighbor after he witnesses his parents murder. Now on the run from the local crime boss (Sam Worthington), who just so happens to be her longtime ex, she makes a desperate attempt to get the boy to safety. 9 Bullets, also written out as Nine Bullets, is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Gigi Gaston, director of the films Rip It Off, The Nanny Murders, and Fatal Memory previously. It's produced by Wendy Benge, Howard C. Deshong, Cassian Elwes, Gigi Gaston, Michael D. Jones, Veronica Radaelli, and Tommy Thompson. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Screen Media Films will release Gaston's 9 Bullets in select US theaters + on VOD starting on April 22nd, 2022 this spring. Visit the film's official site. Who's interested in watching?