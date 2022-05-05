Official Trailer for Action Thriller 'Blowback' Featuring Randy Couture

"I saw an opportunity, so I took it." Saban Films has revealed a trailer for another junk action thriller called Blowback, arriving in theaters this June right in the middle of the summer. After planning a perfect heist robbing a bank where a special stash is hidden, Nick is ready to score. One problem, his girl and the crew, have other ideas. They take Nick down in a hail of bullets but Nick doesn't die and in a race for his life, seeks revenge one target at a time. Yet another of these exceptionally generic, entirely derivative action films that no one will actually watch. The film stars Randy Couture, Louis Mandylor, Chris Maher, Benjamin Abiola, Michele Plaia, Texas Battle, and Cam Gigandet. I honestly don't know who still watches these films and how they keep getting funded, but I guess generic action films are always easy to sell. Lock 'n load.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tibor Takács' Blowback, direct from YouTube:

When a master thief is sabotaged during a bank heist and left for dead, he seeks revenge on his former crew one target at a time. Now, with the cops and the mob closing in, he's in the race of his life to reclaim an untold fortune in cryptocurrency from those who double-crossed him. UFC heavyweight champion Randy Couture stars in this nail-bitingly tense and action-packed thriller. Blowback is directed by prolific Hungarian filmmaker Tibor Takács, director of many wacky films including Metal Messiah, The Gate 1 & 2, I Madman, Bad Blood, Deadly Past, Sabotage, Redline, Sanctuary, Nostradamus, Killer Rats, Lies & Illusions, and Destruction Los Angeles previously. The screenplay is co-written by Kevin Yarris and Robert Edward Thomas and Matthew Eason and Robert Giardina. Saban Films will debut Takács' Blowback film in select US theaters + on VOD starting on June 17th, 2022 coming soon this summer. Is anyone in this film?