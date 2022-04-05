Official Trailer for Adorable 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' from A24

"It's impossible not to see the world differently after meeting him." A24 has unveiled the first official trailer for an adorable new adventure called Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, from filmmaker Dean Fleischer-Camp and actress Jenny Slate. This first premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival and was one of the big breakouts from that fest - every critic fell in love with it and they've all been raving about it since then. A24 is releasing the cute little stop-motion + live-action combo film in theaters in June this summer. When a documentary filmmaker discovers Marcel amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family. A beloved character gets his big-screen debut in this hilarious and heartwarming story about finding connection in the smallest corners. Starring Jenny Slate, Isabella Rossellini, and Lesley Stahl. This looks absolutely amazing, are you kidding me?! So delightful. I cannot wait to watch this film.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Dean Fleischer-Camp's Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, from YouTube:

Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family. A beloved character gets his big-screen debut in this hilarious and heartwarming story about finding connection in the smallest corners. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is directed by American editor / filmmaker Dean Fleischer-Camp, director of the doc Fraud previously, making his first narrative feature after lots of shorts and editing work; he also directed for the TV series "Catherine" and "Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!" and other projects. The screenplay is written by Dean Fleischer-Camp, Nick Paley, and Jenny Slate; from a story by Dean Fleischer-Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Nick Paley, and Jenny Slate. This originally premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival last year. A24 will debut Marcel the Shell with Shoes On in select US theaters starting June 24th, 2022 this summer. Ready?