Official Trailer for Afghanistan Mayor Doc 'In Her Hands' on Netflix

"Refusing to do so will result in your assassination." Netflix has revealed the trailer for a documentary film titled In Her Hands, which recently premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival. It also played at the Camden, Hamptons, and Middleburg Film Festivals, and is showing at DOC NYC next in November. Filmed across two turbulent years, the doc is about a young mayor in Afghanistan during this very tumultuous time for the country. At only 26, Zarifa Ghafari became one of Afghanistan's first female mayors and youngest to ever hold the position. The film documents her personal battle for survival as her country unravels. It's co-directed by Tamana Ayazi (Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone If You're a Girl) and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Marcel Mettelsiefen (Watani: My Homeland), and it's executive produced by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. I'm amazed that they can make a doc like this, get the footage, get the stories, and finish it and have it released so quickly. Incredible!! It's important for the whole world to see this doc.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ayazi & Mettelsiefen's doc In Her Hands, direct from YouTube:

Filmed across two turbulent years, the documentary film In Her Hands tells the story of Zarifa Ghafari, who at 26 became one of Afghanistan's first female mayors and the youngest to ever hold the position. The film documents her fight for survival against the backdrop of her country’s accelerated unraveling. As Western forces announce their retreat and the Taliban start their sweep back to power, Zarifa and women across the country face a new reality. Amid these tectonic changes, Zarifa must make the most difficult decision of her life. In Her Hands is co-directed by filmmakers Tamana Ayazi and Marcel Mettelsiefen (director of the docs Watani: My Homeland and The War of Afghan Women previously), making their first film together. Produced by:Juan Camilo Cruz (Moondogs) and Jonathan Schaerf (Propagate). A Propagate Production in association with Moondogs & HiddenLight Productions. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this year. Netflix will debut In Her Hands in select US theaters first on November 11th, 2022, then streaming on Netflix starting November 16th this fall. Who's interested in watching?