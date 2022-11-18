Official Trailer for 'Agatha Christie's Hjerson' Swedish Mystery Series

"You mean we now have two murders to solve?" Topic has unveiled a new US trailer for a Swedish crime series titled Agatha Christie's Hjerson, available to watch starting in December. This already premiered in Sweden last year, but is only making its way to US streaming services this fall. Agatha Christie's Hjerson is the first ever adaptation based on the fictional detective of Christie's fictional writer Ariadne Oliver; a playful, meta contemporary whodunnit from the producers of Midsommar and Before We Die. It follows the former criminal investigator Sven Hjerson who has previously involved in solving some of Sweden's most difficult cases of all time. For a few years now, he has retired from the limelight and now lives far under the radar. A life fraught with daily routines, vegan diet, dedicated vinyl collecting and an absolutely incredible love of gossip. He returns for a true crime show, only to discover a real murder. Starring Johan Rheborg as Hjerson, with Hanna Alström, Maria Lundqvist, David Fukamachi Regnfors, Björn Andrésen, and Peter Kanerva. This looks amusing and entertaining, some fun Swedish whodunnit episodes to enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Topic's series Agatha Christie's Hjerson, from YouTube:

Agatha Christie's Hjerson is a modernization of a classic Agatha Christie character Sven Hjerson, a once renowned criminal profiler who suddenly chose to retire from the spotlight, and Klara Sandberg, a trash TV producer who wants to reset her career with a true crime show that would star him. Hjerson has just been informed of his mother's death and is forced to return to The Åland Islands. Klara manages to track him down and is on the same cruise ship heading to the archipelago. On the ship, a journalist is murdered. A reluctant Hjerson and a zealous Klara soon start to solve a string of murder mysteries. Agatha Christie's Hjerson is a Swedish series created by Patrik Gyllström. With episodes directed by Lisa Farzaneh (“Agent Hamilton”) & Lisa James Larsson (A Royal Secret). Produced by Fredrik Heinig, Pelle Nilsson and Tintin Scheynius. Based on characters created by Agatha Christie. This first premiered in Sweden last year. Topic will debut Agatha Christie's Hjerson streaming starting December 1st, 2022 in the US. Anyone curious?