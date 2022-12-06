Official Trailer for Alice Diop's French Courtroom Drama 'Saint Omer'

"Sorcery was the only logical conclusion." Super LTD has revealed the official US trailer for the acclaimed French drama Saint Omer, which first premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival this fall a few months ago. It won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at that fest, before going on to screen at the Toronto, New York, London, Busan, Hamptons, Ghent, and Chicago Film Festivals. The fictional film follows Rama, a novelist who attends the trial of Laurence Coly at the Saint-Omer Criminal Court to use her story to write a modern-day adaptation of the ancient myth of "Medea", but things don't go as expected. As the trial continues, the words of the accused and witness testimonies will shake Rama's convictions. Starring Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda, Valérie Dréville, Aurélia Petit, and Xavier Maly. While many critics are fans of this film, I did not like it much at all. It's excruciatingly dry and dull, with most of it set in a courtroom with boring static shots. With that said, I will admit this is a fantastic trailer - it's even better than the film itself.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Alice Diop's Saint Omer, direct from Super LTD's YouTube:

Saint Omer court of law. Young novelist Rama (Kayije Kagame) travels to attend the trial of Laurence Coly (Guslagie Malanda), a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising tide on a beach in northern France. As the trial continues, the words of the accused and witness testimonies will shake Rama’s convictions and call into question our own judgment. Saint Omer is directed by French filmmaker Alice Diop, making her first narrative feature film after directing the docs On Call and We previously, plus a few other projects. The screenplay is written by Amrita David, Alice Diop, and Marie Ndiaye. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival a few months ago. Super LTD will debut Diop's Saint Omer in select US theaters starting on January 13th, 2023 this spring. Interested?