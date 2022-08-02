Official Trailer for Amusing 'Adieu Godard' Set in a Small Indian Village

"French cinema, man. Quality guaranteed." Film Movement has unveiled an official US trailer for a quirky, fun little Indian film titled Adieu Godard, from award-winning filmmaker Amartya Bhattacharyya. After premiering at film festivals in 2021 it's finally arriving on VOD in the US this month. Here's the amusing concept: An old man in a small village in India is addicted to watching pornography with his friends. One fine day, he accidentally brings home a DVD with a Jean-Luc Godard film inside. Though his friends were disgusted, Ananda gets attracted to Godard's film and gradually develops an obsession. He initiates the idea of hosting a film festival in their village where Godard's films will be screened. The festival gets organized after a lot of drama, but what happens next is something else… "We can change the culture of this village." Starring Choudhury Bikas Das as Ananda, with Sudhasri Madhusmita, Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Swastik Choudhury, and Abhishek Giri. This looks so perfectly wacky and kooky yet at the same time is paying tribute to transformative power of cinema. Yeah I think I need to watch this - don't write this one off.

Official US trailer (+ two posters) for Amartya Bhattacharyya's Adieu Godard, from YouTube (via TFS):

Ananda (Choudhury Bikash), an older resident of a small, conservative Indian village, has a problem: he's addicted to pornography. Much to the chagrin of his wife and daughter, he's a frequent renter of films at a local video store, and he brings them home and watches with friends. One day, he accidentally brings home a DVD with a Jean Luc Godard film inside the case. And though his friends are disappointed and leave, Ananda is fueled by curiosity with the French director, develops an obsession and begins to rent all of Godard's films. Eventually, he decides to host a village film festival dedicated to the filmmaker – and that’s when things start to become interesting… Adieu Godard is written and directed by Indian filmmaker Amartya Bhattacharyya, director of the films Niloye Jokhon, Capital I, The Lost Idea, The He Without Him, and Ketu previously. This first premiered at the 2021 Moscow Film Festival last year. Film Movement will debut Adieu Godard direct-to-VOD in the US on August 26th, 2022. For more, visit their official site.