Official Trailer for 'Au Revoir' Doc About Wakeboarder Raph Derome

"Raph cost himself opportunities and money, but… the payout is something that money can't deliver." 1091 Pictures has revealed an official trailer for Au Revoir, which is actually a sports biopic documentary about a famous wakeboarder. Strange title for a film like this? I get it, referencing leaving the sport behind but… it's not easy to connect "goodbye" in French to wakeboarding. Au Revoir is about a French-Canadian named Raphael Derome - raised on water in Quebec like the rest of his family, Raph has been at the forefront of wakeboarding over the last 15 years. He is very shy like many adventure athletes, and prefers not to be in the spotlight. With an endless drive and dedication to the sport, he is truly in it for the love of the game. Never quite satisfied, wakeboarding to him is about the constant pursuit of progress and evolving his own unique vision of the sport. Some many of the interviews in this make me wonder - he must be leaving it all behind?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Justin Loiselle's doc Au Revoir, direct from YouTube:

From a diffident youth to living legend—this is the story of wakeboarding champion Raph Derome, as he retires from riding in front of crowds and cameras. Learn about Raph’s competitive family legacy, hear about the brotherly rivalry that fuelled his rise, and witness Raph’s last act on the water. Au Revoir is the ride of a lifetime. Au Revoir is directed by adventure filmmaker Justin Loiselle, director of the "Fast Life" and "On Track" TV series previously. Co-directed by Jonathan Ferguson. It's produced by Charlène Brochu. Made with the support of Malibu Boats, Follow, Liquid Force. This has not premiered at any film festivals, as far as we know, but it is screening on a world tour throughout the summer. 1091 Pictures will debut Au Revoir sometime in fall 2022. For more info on how to watch the film, visit the official site. Who's curious?