Official Trailer for Australian Sex Comedy 'How to Please a Woman'

"There are a lot of women who really like the thought of a man cleaning their house." Brainstorm Media has revealed an official US trailer for an Australian indie sex comedy called How to Please a Woman, both written and directed by filmmaker Renée Webster. The film opens later this month in a few American cities, and it also played at the 2022 Bentonville Film Festival. This looks like pure unadulterated fun! When her all-male house-cleaning business gets out of control, a mature woman must embrace her own sexuality, if she is to make a new life for herself. The film is described as "a precarious, often hilarious and revealing journey into the vulnerable world of what women really want and how hard it can be to get it right." Starring Sally Phillips as Gina, with Erik Thomson, Alexander England, Ryan Johnson, Caroline Brazier, Josh Thomson, Hayley McElhinney, and Tasma Walton. The film honors "what women look like, and I give sexual stories to women in that huge, under explored area of those 'no longer young, and not yet old.'"

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Renée Webster's How to Please a Woman, from YouTube:

Gina (Sally Phillips) is taken by surprise when for her fiftieth birthday a male sex worker, a gift sent by her girlfriends, offers to do anything she wants. She asks him to do for her what no one else will – she has him clean her house. Only later does Gina realize he is from a removals business she was involved with liquidating. Amused and delighted, her friends wish for a sexy cleaner themselves, sparking a new career for Gina who decides to employ the entire male removals team as house cleaners…with benefits. How to Please a Woman is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker Renée Webster, making her first feature film after directing for TV including on "The Heights" and "Aftertaste" previously, as well as a few shorts. This already opened in Australia in May just a few months ago. Brainstorm Media will debut How to Please a Woman in select US theaters on July 22nd, 2022, then on VOD starting July 29th this summer.