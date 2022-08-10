Must Watch Trailer for Awesome African Neo-Western Horror 'Saloum'

"He's preparing for something. Something… he isn't telling us." Shudder has unveiled an official trailer for a film from Africa titled Saloum, a break-out feature from Congolese director Jean Luc Herbulot. This first premiered in Midnight Madness at TIFF 2021 last year and rocked numerous other genre festivals including Fantastic Fest and Beyond Fest. I flipped for this, one of the most creative and badass African films paving the way for a New Wave of African cinema. The film takes place in the West African nation of Senegal, on the delta known as Saloum. The film follows a trio of mercenaries escorting a foreigner drug dealer through dangerous lands. Not only is the film packed with vibrant, often neon, style expressed through colors and light and distinct costumes, but it switches up genres part of the way in and dips a bit into action horror. Starring Yann Gael, Evelyne Ily Juhen, Roger Sallah, Mentor Ba, and Bruno Henry. Yeah this film is awesome and you need to take some time to watch because it will rock your TV as soon as you press play.

Here's the official US trailer (+ teaser poster) for Jean Luc Herbulot's Saloum, direct from YouTube:

Into from TIFF: "Amidst Guinea-Bissau’s coup d’état of 2003, Bangui’s Hyenas, an elite trio of mercenaries, skillfully extract a drug dealer and his bricks — both gold and narcotic — from the chaos and make tracks for Dakar, Senegal. But when their escape plan is unexpectedly waylaid, the Hyenas find themselves and their bounty stranded in the Sine-Saloum Delta, a coastal river realm speckled with insulated island communities and steeped in myth and mystery. Believing they can keep a low profile at a nearby holiday encampment, they attempt to blend in with all of the tourists but are soon at risk of exposure with the arrival of both a suspicious police captain and an enigmatic Signing deaf woman who harbours secrets of her own." Saloum is directed by Congolese filmmaker Jean Luc Herbulot, making his second feature after directing Dealer previously, as well as numerous other short films. The screenplay is also by Jean Luc Herbulot, from a story by Pamela Diop and Jean Luc Herbulot. This initially premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last year. Shudder will debut Saloum streaming on Shudder starting September 8th, 2022 coming soon. Who's in?