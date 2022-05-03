Official Trailer for B-Movie Horror 'Sewer Gators' About Killer Alligators

"That's one big, damn lizard." Watch out for killer crocs! An official trailer is available for a B-movie horror thriller titled Sewer Gators, from filmmaker Paul Dale, arriving on VOD for streaming this summer (or on DVD / VHS). When killer alligators unleash chaos on a from the sewers of a small Louisiana town, it's up to a local sheriff, an alligator expert, and an old gator hunter to kill the beasts. Described as "a limb-crunching, scaly new creature feature in the tradition of the classics Alligator and Lake Placid!" Sewer Gators stars Manon Pages, Sean Phelan, Paul Dale, Charles Early, Kenny Bellau, & Sophia Brazda. This looks absolutely awful, but that is the point! Fake gators, fake kills, and everything else fake in one trashy movie.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Dale's Sewer Gators, direct from YouTube:

When a small Louisiana town is plagued with alligator attacks stemming from peoples toilets, it's up to a rag tag team to save the day before everyone in the town is eaten by the butt. Alligators are coming out of the sewers, they are coming for you, they are coming for your children, AND they are coming for your grandmother. Sewer Gators is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Paul Dale, director of the films Chosen, Silent But Deadly, and Fast Food & Cigarettes previously, also a producer on "Pit Bulls and Parolees" for TV. Produced by Austin Frosch and Zack Lee. The film will be released direct-to-streaming (live here) and on VOD / DVD / Blu-ray starting June 3rd, 2022 this summer. Anyone want to watch it?