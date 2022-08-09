Official Trailer for 'Back to the Drive-In' Doc About Drive-In Cinemas

"The money's not the best, but my job is the best." An official trailer has debuted for a documentary film titled Back to the Drive-In, from filmmaker April Wright. She's the same filmmaker behind two other movie theater docs previously - Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the American Drive-in Movie and Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace. With the return of Drive-Ins during the 2020 + 2021 pandemic lockdowns, of course someone decided to go out and make a doc about this. When the pandemic hit, drive-ins were suddenly the only safe venue in town, with press coverage about how drive-ins are "back," and how they are thriving. But this film goes behind the headlines to tell the truth, spending a whole night with 11 very different drive-ins in 8 states all over the country, from preparations before the customers arrive, to selling tickets, opening the snack bar, and getting the movie up on screen, we discover these family-owned businesses are actually struggling to survive. This looks like it might be worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for April Wright's doc Back to the Drive-In, direct from Vimeo:

When the pandemic hit, drive-ins were suddenly the only safe venue in town, with press coverage about how drive-ins are "back," and how they are thriving. But this documentary goes behind the headlines to learn the truth, spending a whole night with 11 very different drive-ins in 8 states all over the country, from preparations before the customers arrive, to selling tickets, opening the snack bar, and getting the movie on screen, we discover these family-owned businesses are actually struggling to survive. This doc is about authentic drive-ins and the resilience of the passionate people who run them, but more broadly it highlights questions about the future of the theatrical experience, and challenges of many small businesses wondering whether they will survive and make it to the other side of the pandemic. Back to the Drive-In is directed by American filmmaker April Wright, both Going Attractions doc films and Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story. This first premiered in June at an exclusive drive-in screening event. Back to the Drive-In opens in select US theaters starting on August 12th, 2022 this summer. Visit the official website.