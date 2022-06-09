Official Trailer for Bank Heist Action Comedy 'Cop Secret' from Iceland

"Reykjavík isn't an innocent little town anymore." Epic Pictures has revealed an official US trailer for the Icelandic action comedy buddy movie titled Cop Secret, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Hannes Þór Halldórsson. This initially premiered at the Locarno Film Festival last year, and it also played at Fantastic Fest, London, and the Busan Film Festival. Arriving in US theaters and VOD to watch this July. Cop Secret, the feature debut from writer-director Hannes Thor Haldorsson (who is also Iceland's national soccer team goalkeeper on top of his work in film), is an Icelandic action-packed, buddy-cop parody that follows Iceland's toughest cop who clashes with his new partner when they team up to solve a series of bank heists. The indie film stars Audunn Blöndal, Egill Einarsson, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Steinunn Ólína Þorsteinsdóttir, and Sverrir Þór Sverrisson. It looks like if Guy Ritchie was Icelandic and made a gritty Reykjavík crime comedy, though the humor isn't that great. Still might be fun. Check this out below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Hannes Thor Haldorsson's Cop Secret, direct from YouTube:

Iceland’s toughest cop (Auðunn Blöndal) will stop at nothing to solve a string of violent bank robberies. But when he is forced to take on a new partner (Egill Einarsson), the pressures of solving the case prove too much for the tough-as-nails renegade. Cop Secret, also known as Leynilögga, is directed by Icelandic filmmaker Hannes Thor Haldorsson (aka Hannes Þór Halldórsson), who's a professional goalkeeper for Iceland in addition to making his feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is written by Nína Petersen, Sverrir Thór Sverrison, Hannes Thor Haldorsson. Produced by Lilja Ósk Snorradóttir. This first premiered at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival. Epic Pictures Group will release Haldorsson's Cop Secret in select US theaters on July 8th, 2022, then on VOD starting July 12th this summer. Is anyone interested?