Official Trailer for 'Blue's Big City Adventure' Movie on Paramount+

"Feel the music, follow the clues, and make dreams come true." Paramount has debuted their official trailer for a hybrid live-action + animation movie titled Blue's Big City Adventure, one of the latest direct-to-streaming offerings for kids based on existing IP from Hollywood. Don’t miss your chance to skidoo to New York City with Josh and Blue in Blue's Big City Adventure, streaming this November. It's skipping theaters entirely, which is becoming the norm for kids content. Josh and Blue head to New York City to audition for a big Broadway musical. With all-new original songs and choreography, Blue's Big City Adventure is a brand-new movie musical spectacular for the whole family! With performances by Joshua Dela Cruz as Josh, Traci Page Johnson as Blue, Steve Burns as Steve, Donovan Patton as Joe, as well as BD Wong, Steven Pasquale, Ali Stroker, and Amanda Dela Cruz. This looks as campy as expected, with all the usual "look we're in New York City" kid-friendly jokes anyone can make. This is also a promo for Broadway?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Paramount+'s Blue's Big City Adventure, from YouTube:

When Josh gets the opportunity of a lifetime to audition for Rainbow Puppy’s Broadway musical, Josh and Blue skidoo to NYC for the very first time where they meet new friends and discover the magic of music, dance, and following one’s dreams! The entire Blue’s Clues crew is reunited for this special movie musical event, with the beloved animated friends and all three hosts – Josh, Steve, and Joe – together for the first time in the Big Apple like fans have never seen them before! Nickelodeon's Blue's Big City Adventure is an animated movie directed by filmmaker Matt Stawski, director of the other TV movie California Dreaming previously, as well as episodes of "Side Effects" on TV and tons of music videos. The screenplay is written by Liz Maccie and Angela Santomero. Based on the original Blue's Clues animated TV series originally from Nickelodeon. Executive produced by Sam Sarkoob, Tommy Sica, and Robert Unger. Paramount will debut Blue's Big City Adventure streaming exclusively on Paramount+ starting November 18th, 2022 this fall.