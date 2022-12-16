Official Trailer for Brazilian Indie Film 'Mars One' - Released by Array

"A starry-eyed, soft-hearted Brazilian family drama." Array Releasing has revealed the new US trailer for Mars One, a Brazilian indie family drama that first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Marte Um, as it is originally known in Portuguese, is also Brazil's Best International Film official submission to the next Academy Awards. A lower middle class Black family in Brazil undergoes a series of challenging and profound changes, reinventing themselves and their family. Tércia, the mother, reinterprets her world after an unexpected encounter leaves her wondering if she's cursed. Her husband, Wellington, puts all of his hopes into the soccer career of their son, who reluctantly follows his father's ambitions despite secretly aspiring to study astrophysics and colonize Mars. Starring Cícero Lucas, Carlos Francisco, Camilla Damião, Rejane Faria, Russo Apr, and Robson Vieira. It's a solid film, though it isn't really about Mars and has nothing to do with sci-fi, more of a drama about the great struggle to express yourself.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Gabriel Martins' Mars One, direct from Array's YouTube:

The Martins family are optimistic dreamers, quietly leading their lives in the margins of a major Brazilian city following the inauguration of a far-right extremist president. A lower-middle-class Black family, they feel the strain of their new reality as the political dust settles. Tércia, the mother, reinterprets her world after an unexpected encounter leaves her wondering if she’s cursed. Her husband, Wellington, puts all of his hopes into the soccer career of their son, Deivinho, who still reluctantly follows his ambitions despite secretly aspiring to study astrophysics and colonize Mars. Meanwhile, their older daughter, Eunice, falls in love with a free-spirited young woman and ponders whether it's time to leave. Mars One, also known as Marte Um in Portuguese, is both written and directed by Brazilian editor / producer / filmmaker Gabriel Martins, director of the films The Devil's Knot and In the Heart of the World previously, plus many other short films. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Array will debut Mars One in select US theaters + on Netflix streaming starting January 5th, 2023 right after New Years.