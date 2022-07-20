Official Trailer for 'Breaking' Hostage Drama Featuring John Boyega

"You have my undivided attention." Bleecker Street Films has debuted the official trailer for Breaking, a based-on-a-true-story hostage drama from filmmaker Abi Damaris Corbin. This originally premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year under the title 892. Breaking is a reference to either / both "Breaking News" or his "breaking point" with this story. A Marine war veteran faces mental and emotional challenges when he tries to reintegrate back into civilian life, struggling to deal with the VA. So he decides to go to a bank and take a few people hostage, with no intention of harming them, with the hope of bringing more media attention to his challenges as a veteran. John Boyega stars as Brian, with Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, Connie Britton, Jeffrey Donovan, and Olivia Washington, plus Michael Kenneth Williams in one of his final roles playing a hostage negotiator. Boyega is the best part about this, with a delicate emotional performance as someone who deserves sympathy despite his actions. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Abi Damaris Corbin's Breaking, direct from YouTube:

Based on a true story. When Marine Veteran Brian Brown-Easley (John Boyega) is denied support from Veterans Affairs, financially desperate and running out of options, he takes a bank and several of its employees' hostage, setting the stage for a tense confrontation with the police. Based on the true story. Breaking, formerly known as just 892, is directed by filmmaker Abi Damaris Corbin, her second feature after making Actors Anonymous previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Abi Damaris Corbin and Kwame Kwei-Armah. It's produced by Salman Al-Rashid, Mackenzie Fargo, Sam Frohman, Ashley Levinson, and Kevin Turen. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the San Francisco Film Festival. Bleecker Street will debut Breaking in select US theaters exclusively starting August 26th, 2022 later this summer. Look like it's worth a watch?