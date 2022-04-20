Official Trailer for 'Breath' Survival Film - In a Hole Inside a Volcano

"No food, no signal, no help, no hope." Uncork'd Ent. has revealed a trailer for a movie called Breath, made by filmmaker John Real. This almost plays like an Asylum remake of 127 Hours, but with a female lead and a *gasp* volcano twist. It looks pretty bad, oh well. Lara Winslet is an expert geologist in volcanology. She is with her team to conduct some surveys, and one day decides to stay longer to finish some work. But she has an accident, falling inside a hole in the ground. She remains stuck inside there, where no one can either see or hear her. It is now a race against time to get out safely. Rachel Daigh stars as Laura Winslet, with a small cast including James Cosmo and Neb Chupin. I know getting a guy from "Game of Thrones" is a big get, but it's a shame the marketing is highlighting him over the actress who is actually the one giving the stuck-inside-this-hole performance that makes up most of the movie anyway. Check out the footage below.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for John Real's film Breath, direct from YouTube:

Lara Winslet is an expert geologist in volcanology. She is together with her team of work on a volcano to conduct surveys. At the end of a working day, Lara decides to stay a little longer to finish an exam and she remains so alone. Returning, she has an accident, falling inside a hole in the ground and remains blocked inside there, where no one can see nor hear her. This experience will lead her to take an examination of her whole life and to think of her daughter. Breath is directed by the B-movie producer / filmmaker John Real, director of the movies Native, Midway Between Life and Death, The Music Box, Obsessio, and The Beginning: Feel the Dead previously. The screenplay is written by Adriana Marzagalli and John Real. It's produced by Emanuele Leone. Uncork'd Ent. will debut Breath direct-to-VOD starting on May 3rd, 2022.