Official Trailer for 'Broadway Rising' Doc About the Return of Broadway

"Showcases the dedication to return to the stage." Vertical Ent. has revealed a vibrant official trailer for a documentary film called Broadway Rising, made by acclaimed doc filmmaker Amy Rice. It follows the complex road to reopening Broadway in 2021, chronicling the hundreds of restaurant owners and staff, costume houses, designers and more. The film premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and opens in select theaters this December. Directed by the Emmy-nominated Amy Rice, Broadway Rising is an inspiring documentary that chronicles the reopening of Broadway after the COVID-19 shutdown - from March 2020 until September 2021. The film turns the spotlight on the community and highlights their stories of doubt, anxiety, perseverance and ultimately triumph on the long-awaited opening night. This isn't the first pandemic film about Broadway, there's two others (both from last year): Reopening Night and On Broadway. This one spends more time with lots of the industry workers, it's nice to meet so many of them.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Amy Rice's doc Broadway Rising, direct from YouTube:

Directed by Emmy-nominated director Amy Rice, this documentary feature chronicles the Broadway community's harrowing and inspiring journey back onto the stage following the COVID-19 shutdown on March 12, 2020. Over 96,000 people lost their jobs when The Great White Way went dark decimating an entire ecosystem of businesses supporting the industry. From actors to artisans, directors to doormen, producers to prop masters, not one aspect of the business was left untouched. But the show must go on! The film turns the spotlight on the community and highlights their stories of anxiety, doubt, perseverance and ultimately triumph on the long-awaited opening night, September 14, 2021. Broadway Rising is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Amy Rice, directors of the docs By the People: The Election of Barack, Hurricane of Fun, Snervous Tyler Oakley, and the TV series "Lindsay" and "Versus" previously. Produced by Tony Award-winners Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita, Sam Bisbee, Christopher Cowen, Amy Rice. Vertical will debut Broadway Rising in select US theaters starting on December 5th, 2022 later this fall.