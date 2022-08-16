Official Trailer for 'Call Jane' Abortion Drama with Elizabeth Banks

"We are of use! Yeah it's not perfect, but it works." Roadside Attr. has unveiled the first official trailer for the drama Call Jane, which originally premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This film is a dramatized, fictional version of the story of "The Janes", the underground abortion network that ran in the late 60s / early 70s in Chicago. The real story is told in the documentary called The Janes, which was already released by HBO. In this film, the story follows a married woman with an unwanted pregnancy lives in a time in America where she can't get a legal abortion and works with a group of suburban women to find help. After her own procedure she begins to work with them to help other women get safe abortions. "Inspired by true events, director Phyllis Nagy's film captures the essence of late-60s social change via one woman's quest to get a safe and legal abortion." Starring Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Chris Messina, Wunmi Mosaku, Kate Mara, Cory Michael Smith, Grace Edwards, plus Evangeline Young. The doc version of this story is way, way better than this film and I recommend watching it instead.

Here's the first official trailer for Phyllis Nagy's Call Jane, direct from Roadside's YouTube:

Chicago, 1968. As the city and the nation are poised on the brink of political upheaval, suburban housewife Joy (Elizabeth Banks) leads an ordinary life with her husband and daughter. When Joy’s pregnancy leads to a life-threatening heart condition, she must navigate an all-male medical establishment unwilling to terminate her pregnancy in order to save her life. Her journey to find a solution brings her to Virginia (Sigourney Weaver), an independent visionary fiercely committed to women’s health, and Gwen (Wunmi Mosaku), an activist who dreams of a day when all women will have access to abortion, regardless of their ability to pay. Joy is so inspired by their work, she decides to join forces with them, putting every aspect of her life on the line. Call Jane is directed by the American writer / filmmaker Phyllis Nagy, her second film after directing the TV movie Mrs. Harris previously, and writing the novel and screenplay for Carol. The screenplay is by Hayley Schore & Roshan Sethi. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Roadside will debut Call Jane in select US theaters starting October 28th, 2022 this fall.