Official Trailer for 'Champions' Starring Woody Harrelson as a Coach

"You don't have to turn them into the Lakers. They just need to feel like a team." Hey, another cheesy feel good movie for everyone to enjoy! Focus Features has revealed an official trailer for an indie comedy called Champions, an English-language US remake of the Spanish comedy also called Champions (from 2018). A former minor-league basketball coach receives a court order to take over a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Despite his doubts, he soon realizes that together they can go further than ever imagined. This sounds like the plot of Mighty Ducks, but with an extra twist with his young players. Woody Harrelson stars in this as Coach Marcus, along with Ernie Hudson, Cheech Marin, Matt Cook, Kaitlin Olson, Madison Tevlin, Joshua Felder, Kevin Iannucci, Ashton Gunning, and Matthew Von Der Ahe. This looks like something fun and uplifting, though also seems easy to forget as soon as it's over. Get a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Bobby Farrelly's Champions, direct from YouTube:

"Their best shot is his last shot." Woody Harrelson stars in the hilarious, heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of missteps, is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined. Champions is directed by American filmmaker Bobby Farrelly, one half of the Farrelly Brothers, now making movies on his own - he last directed "Loudermilk" and "The Now" TV series after finishing Dumb and Dumber To with his brother Peter. The screenplay is by Mark Rizzo. Based on the Spanish film of the same name (2018) by Javier Fesser & David Marqués. Produced by Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer, and Jeremy Plager. Focus debuts Champions in select US theaters on March 24th, 2023.