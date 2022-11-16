Official Trailer for CIA Lawyer Series 'The Recruit' with Noah Centineo

"Don't get cute. Do your business, and get out." Good luck, young one! Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a darkly comedic suspense series titled The Recruit, created by Alexi Hawley, of the "State of Affairs", "Castle", and "The Rookie" series previously. This one is about a young lawyer, not your typical CIA series, considering it's about someone trying to deal with the CIA's (internal) dirty laundry. A fledgling lawyer at the CIA, played by Noah Centineo (from To All the Boys I've Loved Before & Charlie's Angels), becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. The series' cast also includes Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Byron Mann, Angel Parker, & Kaylah Zander. I was not expecting to be into this, but I'm totally sold by this trailer and the humor and craziness of all of it. This looks good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series The Recruit, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

The Recruit centers around Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter sent by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA. The Recruit is a series created by and showrun by TV writer Alexi Hawley, who also wrote and produced the series "State of Affairs", "Castle", and "The Rookie" previously. With episodes directed by Doug Liman, of Swingers, Go, The Bourne Identity, Mr & Mrs Smith, Jumper, Fair Game, Edge of Tomorrow, The Wall, American Made, and Chaos Walking previously. The series is made by eOne. Executive produced by Noah Centineo, Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis on behalf of Hypnotic, Adam Ciralsky and Charlie Ebersol. Netflix debuts The Recruit series streaming on Netflix starting December 16th, 2022 before the end of the year.