Official Trailer for Concert Disaster Doc 'Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99'

"It felt like a crowd that could turn at any time." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for their new docu series called Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99, which will be streaming soon in August. Continuing Netflix's tradition of making their own doc about the exact same topic (much like the Fyre Festival docs), this one is also about the disastrous Woodstock '99 music festival also covered in HBO's doc Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage doc from last year. Anyone want to revisit this fiasco and disgusting time again? Woodstock '99 was supposed to be a millennium-defining celebration of peace, love and great music. Instead, the festival degenerated into an epic clusterf*ck of fires, riots and destruction. This docuseries goes behind the scenes to reveal the egos, greed and music that fueled three days of utter chaos. I hope making docs about this event will actually teach us lessons about how not to repeat this - primarily that greed ruins everything.

Here's the Netflix trailer (+ poster) for Jamie Crawford's doc Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99, on YouTube:

Woodstock '99 was supposed to be a millennium-defining musical celebration of peace, love and great music. Instead, the festival degenerated into an epic clusterf*ck of fires, riots and destruction. Utilizing rare insider footage and eyewitness interviews with an impressive list of festival staffers, performers and attendees, this docuseries goes behind the scenes to reveal the egos, greed and music that fueled three days of utter chaos. Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99 is a docu series directed by British filmmaker Jamie Crawford, director of the doc The Hunt for Ted Bundy, and also the film Angel of Decay previously. Produced by Cassandra Thornton & Sasha Kosminski. Executive produced by Tom Pearson (RAW), Tim Wardle (RAW), William Swann (BBH Ent), Casey Feldman (BBH Ent), Amani Duncan (BBH Ent). Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99 will be streaming exclusively on Netflix starting August 3rd, 2022 this summer. Who wants to watch?