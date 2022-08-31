Official Trailer for Crazy 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Slasher

"Why are you doing this?! Please!!" Time for something extra crazy. An official trailer has been unveiled for the film known as Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, a twisted and violent slasher horror involving everyone's favorite bear. This ain't Disney's Pooh, this is straight out of Hell, and it's quite freaky. How did they make this movie, you ask?! Well, Winnie the Pooh, created by author A.A. Milne and illustrator E.H. Shepard, went into the public domain this year meaning anyone can adapt and use the character any way they wish right now. Blood and Honey follows the lovable Pooh and Piglet as they go on a rampage after Christopher Robin abandons them. It stars Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor, May Kelly, Danielle Scott, and Craig David Dowsett as the vengeful "Pooh Bear". This seems like your standard slasher flick spiced up with some Winnie the Pooh madness. Maybe this will be fun to watch? Take a look at the footage.

First trailer (+ poster) for Rhys Frake-Waterfield's Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, on YouTube:

This new take on the childhood classic sees Pooh and Piglet turn wild and go on a bloody rampage after being abandoned by Christopher Robin. Winnie the Pooh originated as a fictional teddy bear created by author A.A. Milne and illustrator E.H. Shepard. Pooh then entered the public domain earlier this year. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is both written and directed by newcomer UK filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield, making his feature directorial debut with this wacky project. Based on the character originally created by A.A. Milne in 1926. The project is a co-production between Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios. Rhys Frake-Waterfield is producing alongside Scott Jeffrey, while Stuart Alson and Nicole Holland executive produce. No release date or festival premiere is set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression?