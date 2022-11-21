Official Trailer for Crime Drama 'Code of Silence' Set in 1960s London

"I'm gonna take you down. The both of you." Trinity Creative Partnership + 101 Films have released the official US trailer for Code of Silence, a British crime thriller arriving on VOD in the US this December. Also known as Krays: Code of Silence, the film already opened in the UK a year ago, but it didn't make any noise. The 60s, London: The Krays are on the rise, using their inimitable violent ways to gain power over the city. One man, the fearless Detective Nipper Read, is sent in to tackle the unenviable task of bringing the city back under the rule of law and taking on the country's most feared mobsters in the process. As he faces bent coppers, political backstabbing, and terrified witnesses, Nipper becomes increasingly obsessed, putting everything and everyone he knows at risk. Starring Stephen Moyer, Alec Newman, Michael Higgs, Ronan Summers, Melissa Batchelor, Jennifer Martin, Max Wrottesley, and Andrew Tiernan. This film unfortunately looks impressively mediocre, without a single exciting moment in this entire trailer.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Ben Mole's Code of Silence, direct from YouTube:

1960s London. Hemlines are up, The Beatles are on the radio and crime is at the highest level on record. Extortion, robbery and murder are rife through the capital. Everyone knows the gangsters responsible, but no one will go on the record. Detective Nipper Read is tasked with the impossible mission of bringing the city back to the rule of law. As he faces bent cops, political backstabbing, and terrified witnesses, he becomes increasingly obsessed with breaking the code of silence. He'll push the rules, his moral compass, and his own sense of who he is, to breaking point. The true story of the price paid by the man who caught the notorious Kray twins. Code of Silence is directed by British filmmaker Ben Mole, director of the films We Go in at Dawn, Behind the Line: Escape to Dunkirk, Khorfakkan previously, and The Impact coming soon. The screenplay is written by Luke Baily. It's produced by Jeet Thakrar and Lucinda Rhodes Thakrar. Trinity Creative debuts Code of Silence direct-to-VOD to watch in the US starting December 20th, 2022.