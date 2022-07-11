Festival Trailer for 'Cult Hero' - A Canadian Action Horror Comedy

"When drinking the Kool-Aid, remember to Live, Laugh, Love." An early promo trailer has debuted for an indie film premiering soon at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal, titled Cult Hero. This action-packed horror comedy is the latest from the director of Monster Brawl, The Hexecutioners, and Deadsight. Control freak Kallie Jones attempts to rescue her husband from a "wellness center" with the help of a washed-up expert Cult Buster. This cult comedy is about a woman who hires this "Cult Buster" to free her man from a suspected "husband" cult run by Master Jagori, played by Tony Burgess, who has a sinister plan they did not expect. Fantasia describes it as: "With countless gags, lots of gore, and outrageous performances from Barrett and Collins as unlikely partners in cult-busting, Cult Hero bursts off the screen with absurdly nutso energy." Starring Liv Collins, Ry Barrett, Justin Bott, Jessica Vano, and Burgess. This looks wacky and crazy and wild! Exactly the kind of indie comedy perfect for genre fests like Fantasia and Fantastic Fest.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Jesse Thomas Cook's Cult Hero, direct from YouTube:

From Fantasia: Dale Domazar (Ry Barrett) is a washed-up private investigator and "cult-buster" whose last cult bust resulted in a mass suicide. Kallie Jones (Liv Collins) is a local realtor who needs to control everything. With her husband Brad (Justin Bott) sleepwalking through life, Kallie is certain a stay at Master Jagori's (Tony Burgess) retreat for men will help their marriage. But when Brad extends his stay against Kallie's wishes, she suspects he has been indoctrinated into a cult and calls Dale for help. This moment couldn’t have come at a better time, giving Dale a chance to redeem himself with this "Karen" lite, and—you guessed it—mayhem ensues, especially when they discover Master Jagori's sinister plan. Cult Hero is directed by indie Canadian filmmaker Jesse Thomas Cook, director of the films Scarce, Monster Brawl, Septic Man, The Hexecutioners, The Hoard, Deadsight previously. The screenplay is by Kevin Revie, from a story by Tony Burgess, Liv Collins, and Jesse Thomas Cook. This is premiering soon at the 2022 Fantasia Film Festival this summer. No other release dates are set - stay tuned for more. First impression?