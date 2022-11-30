Official Trailer for Cult Horror Film 'Candy Land' Set at a Truck Stop

"We are here to cleanse ourselves of this world…" Quiver Distribution has revealed an official trailer for an intriguing revenge horror thriller titled Candy Land, from filmmaker John Swab. This first premiered at FrightFest, Grimmfest, and the Locarno Film Festival a few months ago, and will be out in the US on VOD starting in early January 2023. A seemingly naive and devout young woman ends up finding solace in the underground world of truck stop sex workers also known as "lot lizards." Under the watchful eye of their matriarch, and an enigmatic local lawman, Remy navigates between her strained belief system and the code to find her true calling in life. Will she make her way out? The film stars Olivia Luccardi, Sam Quartin, Eden Brolin, Owen Campbell, Virginia Rand, Guinevere Turner, and William Baldwin. Not too sure about this one, but it's made by a talented indie horror filmmaker so it might be worth a watch after all.

Here's the two official trailers (+ two posters) for John Swab's Candy Land, direct from YouTube:

Remy (Olivia Luccardi), a seemingly naive & devout young woman, is cast out of her religious cult. With no place to turn, she immerses herself into the underground world of truck stop sex workers, courtesy of her hosts. Under the watchful eye of their matriarch, and an enigmatic local lawman, Remy navigates between her strained belief system and the code to find her true calling in life. Candy Land is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker John Swab, of the films Let Me Make You a Martyr, Run with the Hunted, Body Brokers, and Ida Red previously. It's produced by Jeremy M. Rosen and John Swab. This initially premiered at the 2022 Locarno Film Festival and FrightFest in the UK. Quiver debuts Swab's Candy Land in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 6th, 2023 just after the New Year. Anyone?