Official Trailer for 'Dear Mr. Brody' Doc About the Hippie Millionaire

"A poignant investigation of universal dreams." Greenwich Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie documentary film called Dear Mr. Brody, made by acclaimed doc filmmaker Keith Maitland (best known for his doc Tower a few years ago). A documentary about Michael Brody Jr., a 21-year-old hippie millionaire who in 1970 promised to give away his $25M inheritance in an effort to usher in a new era of world peace. After the announcement, he was mobbed by the public, scrutinized by the press, and overwhelmed by the crush of personal letters responding to this extraordinary offer. Fifty years later, an enormous cache of these letters are discovered—unopened. It's about the "psychedelic journey of the hippie-millionaire who offered to solve the world's problems for the price of a postage stamp… and the everyday Americans who took him up on his offer." Sounds like a cautionary tale! I'm very curious to see how this story plays out - then & now.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Keith Maitland's doc Dear Mr. Brody, direct from YouTube:

In 1970, hippie-millionaire Michael Brody Jr., the 21-year-old heir to a margarine fortune, announced to the world that he would personally usher in a new era of peace and love by giving away his $25-million inheritance to anyone in need. Over a frenzied few weeks, Brody and his young wife, Renee, ignited a psychedelic spiral of events. Instant celebrities, the Brody's were mobbed by the public, scrutinized by the press, and overwhelmed by the crush of personal letters responding to this extraordinary offer. Fifty years later, an enormous cache of these letters are discovered—unopened. In this follow-up to his acclaimed Tower, award- winning director Keith Maitland reveals the incredible story of Michael Brody Jr.—and the countless struggling Americans who sought his help—to create a deeply moving meditation on desire, need, philanthropy, and love. Dear Mr. Brody is directed by doc filmmaker Keith Maitland, of the films The Eyes of Me, Tower, and A Song For You previously. This premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival last year. Greenwich will debut Dear Mr. Brody in select US theaters on March 4th. Then on Discovery+ later.