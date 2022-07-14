Official Trailer for Disney Doc 'Mija' About Immigrants from Mexico

"The blood, sweat, and tears that go into this, mean something to someone." Disney has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled Mija, made by filmmaker Isabel Castro. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, arriving in select US theaters this August. Mija chronicles the emotional and complex stories of Doris Muñoz & Jacks Haupt, daughters of undocumented immigrants from Mexico, navigating their careers in the music industry (one is a manager, the other is an upcoming artist). For these two, "making it" isn't just a dream, it's a necessity for their survival and for their family. Director Isabel Castro's intimate debut feature constructs an ethereal vision and homage to the daughters that fight for their families, their dreams and themselves. It won Best Film at Dock of the Bay Festival 2022. Mija has had a strong presence on the film festival circuit, including True/False Film Festival, Miami Film Festival, CPH: DOX, SFFILM Festival, Hot Docs, San Luis Obispo Film Festival, Oak Cliff Film Festival, Los Angeles Latino Film Festival, Guadalajara Film Festival, and others. We recommend this doc - worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Isabel Castro's doc Mija, direct from Disney's YouTube:

Mija features Doris Muñoz and Jacks Haupt, two daughters of undocumented immigrants from Mexico who are both navigating their careers in the music industry. Seeking to provide for their families while achieving their dreams, Doris and Jacks bond over the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members of their undocumented families and the financial risks of pursuing their dreams. For them, the pressure of success is heightened due to their families’ hope for green cards and reunification. Mija is directed by young filmmaker Isabel Castro, her second feature after also making the doc Crossing Over: Stories of Immigration & Identity previously, plus a few shorts and TV work. Produced by Tabitha Breese, Isabel Castro, Yesenia Tlahuel. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, playing at multiple other film festivals this spring, and winning the Grand Jury Prize for the Best American Feature Film at this year’s Champs-Élysées Film Festival. Disney will debut Isabel Castro's Mija doc film in select US theaters starting on August 5th, 2022 coming soon this summer. Who's interested in watching?