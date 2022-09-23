Official Trailer for Doc 'Into the Deep' About the Submarine Murderer

"You're aware that psychopaths exist amongst us." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled Into the Deep, which is finally getting an official Netflix release at the end of this month after waiting for two years. It first premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival but hasn't shown up anywhere until now. The film offers a chilling inside look at the story of famous Danish inventor Peter Madsen, who brutally murdered a Swedish journalist while taking her onboard his homemade submarine back in 2017. It's one of the strangest stories because this guy kept changing his story, and trying different tricks with the police and journalists and everything. This doc began as an actual profile on Madsen and his rocket-building company, but everything changed after 2017 and director Emma Sullivan spent years putting together this version. It has been edited since the Sundance 2020 premiere, removing (and digitally altering) three people who no longer want to be in it. It's hard to watch a film about a man who will eventually murder someone, and it's also scary to see how people do reveal themselves and sometimes just say it before it even happens.

Here's the official trailer for Emma Sullivan's doc Into the Deep, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

"This is a very personal story to me. When I started this project I met a group of people, who wanted to be part of something positive with someone they admired at the helm. But then the unbearable happened. When you are suddenly pulled into such a nightmare it changes your life forever. The film is a testimony of the people who were close to Madsen as they slowly grasp the true nature of the man and the terrible crimes he committed." –Director Emma Sullivan

In the summer of 2016, Emma Sullivan, an Australian filmmaker, began documenting the life and work of Danish inventor Peter Madsen. Madsen was famous in Denmark for building a home-made, crowd-funded Submarine and he was now attempting to become the world's first amateur astronaut by constructing his own space rocket. An apparently charismatic and playful man, Madsen attracted engineering and science students to his workshop in Copenhagen, who were captivated by his energy and wild ambitions. A year into her project, Sullivan filmed Madsen on August 10th 2017 as he prepared to take a Swedish journalist, Kim Wall, on a trip in his submarine. On that voyage, Madsen brutally murdered the journalist & disposed of her remains overboard. Notwithstanding the murder's savagery, this seems to have been a carefully planned, premeditated crime and some of Madsen's preparations had been unwittingly caught on camera.

With a year's worth of observational footage, her documentary provides an unprecedented portrait of an apparently charming eccentric who turns into a murderer before our very eyes. More poignantly, she shows us the innocent enthusiasm of the amateur space mission and then tracks the impact of the crime on Madsen's supporters as they slowly grasp the true nature of the man they called a friend and mentor. Into the Deep is directed by Australian journalist / filmmaker Emma Sullivan, making her feature directorial debut after a few other shorts and other projects previously. Produced by Mette Heide, Emma Sullivan, and Roslyn Walker. This initially premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival a few years ago. Netflix debuts Sullivan's doc Into the Deep streaming on Netflix starting on September 30th, 2022 this fall. Intrigued?