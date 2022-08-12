Quick Trailer for Doc 'The Horror Crowd' About the Horror Community

"The horror crowd helps each other out." Buffalo 8 has revealed an official trailer for documentary The Horror Crowd, another documentary about the film community and how vibrant and exciting it is. After premiering back in 2020 it's finally getting a VOD release this September. Director Ruben Pla assembled an all-star cast of actors and filmmakers to discuss the Hollywood horror community, covering such wide-ranging topics as women in horror, race relations, "being the weird kid," and film festivals, as well as the unique community and support that exists within the space. Among the near-40 people who appear are Lin Shaye (Insidious), Director Russell Mulcahy (Highlander, Resident Evil: Extinction), Producer / Director Oren Peli (Paranormal Activity), Brea Grant (12 Hour Shift), Director Ernest R. Dickerson ("The Walking Dead"), Director Adam Robitel (Escape Room), Clare Kramer ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer"), Blumhouse’s Director of Development Ryan Turek, Greg Grunberg (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Director Chelsea Stardust (Satanic Panic), Director Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw franchise) and others. Check it out below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ruben Pla's doc The Horror Crowd, direct from YouTube:

A revealing, intimate documentary from veteran actor-insider Ruben Pla, The Horror Crowd spotlights the Hollywood horror community, covering & discussing such wide-ranging topics as Women In Horror, Race Relations, Being The Weird Kid, Helping Each Other, Film Festivals, and The Dark Side. Together, this “crowd” dishes on horror creators, actors and fans. They also discuss why they chose (and still choose) to be involved with the horror genre and its community. Despite the dark and scary implications of the genre, the community behind it is rather warm and generous amongst its own; a chosen family bonded by living their lives as weird kids and outliers. The Horror Crowd is directed by actor / filmmaker Ruben Pla (you can also follow him @rubenjpla), making his feature directorial debut with this film after a few other shorts previously. It's produced by Arielle Brachfeld, Sonny Dyon, Eric Miles, and Ruben Pla. This initially premiered at the 2020 Grimmfest in the UK a few years ago. Buffalo 8 will debut Ruben Pla's The Horror Crowd doc direct-to-VOD in the US starting September 2nd, 2022 coming up. Who's interested in this?