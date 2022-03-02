Official Trailer for Doc '¡Viva Maestro!' on Composer Gustavo Dudamel

"I believe that music has the power to unite people." Greenwich Ent. has revealed the official trailer for a documentary film titled ¡Viva Maestro!, celebrating a Venezuelan composer named Gustavo Dudamel (who is the Music & Artistic Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic). ¡Viva Maestro! begins in February 2017 in Caracas as a celebration of the conductor's art but takes an unexpected turn one month later when protests erupt across Venezuela. Now separated from the Venezuelan orchestras and the renowned musical education program he leads, Dudamel faces an unexpected and daunting series of challenges — to his duty to his mentor, the great Maestro José Antonio Abreu; to the friends he grew up performing with and the hundreds of thousands of young musicians he's now responsible for; and to the aesthetic and moral values that have guided his life. But Dudamel fights for his belief that music unites people and ultimately channels his relentless passion and creative energy to devise a concert that brings musicians from around the world to celebrate the unstoppable joy of art and the transformative power of music. This is profoundly inspiring.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ted Braun's doc ¡Viva Maestro!, direct from YouTube:

When conductor Gustavo Dudamel's international tours are disrupted by deadly protests across his native Venezuela, one of the world's finest and most beloved musicians faces a daunting set of challenges—to his commitment to the mentor who changed his life, to friends and musicians he’s led since his teens, and to his belief in art’s transformative capacity. ¡Viva Maestro!, the uplifting and timely new documentary from acclaimed director Ted Braun, follows Dudamel around the world as he responds to unexpected and imposing obstacles with stirring music-making that celebrates the power of art to renew and unite. ¡Viva Maestro! is directed by award-winning doc filmmaker Ted Braun, director of the doc films Darfur Now and Betting on Zero previously. The documentary film is produced by Steve Tisch, Dean Schramm, Howard Bragman, Nicolas Paine, and Braun. Greenwich Entertainment will release Braun's ¡Viva Maestro! doc in select US theaters on April 8th, 2022 then on Amazon + Apple TV starting on May 24th. Want to watch?