Official Trailer for Documentary 'Civil' About Attorney Ben Crump

"You gotta try to not just be a spectator on the sidelines - get into the arena, and do something." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled Civil, a remarkably inspiring look at the work of civil rights attorney Ben Crump. The film is premiering at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival soon before it's streaming on Netflix, along with a theatrical debut for anyone who wants to watch. From Emmy-nominated Director Nadia Hallgren and producers Kenya Barris & Roger Ross Williams. Crump's mission is to raise the value of Black life. He has worked as the civil lawyer for the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Black farmers, and "Banking while Black" victims, in doing so challenging America to come to terms with what it owes his clients. "Hallgren gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at his upbringing and his balance of work and family life." I'm always looking forward to watching docs like these because they're so empowering and invigorating, a passionate look at what it takes to fight for justice and to really fight for change in America.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nadia Hallgren's doc Civil, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Civil is an intimate vérité look at the life of maverick civil rights attorney Ben Crump and his mission to raise the value of Black life in America. Through the lens of award-winning filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, Civil follows a year in the life as Crump takes on the civil cases for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Andre Hill. Peeling back the many layers of Ben Crump, Hallgren gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at his upbringing and his balance of work and family life. Civil also underscores other countless issues Crump is passionate about including environmental justice and banking while Black. Civil is directed by award-winning cinematographer / filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, director of the doc films Becoming and The Show previously, plus a few shorts and lots of cinematography work. It's produced by Kenya Barris, Roger Ross Williams, Lauren Cioffi and Nadia Hallgren. Netflix will debut Hallgren's Civil in select US theaters on June 17th, 2022, and streaming on Netflix starting June 19th this month. Who's interested in watching?