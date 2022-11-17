Official Trailer for Documentary 'Loudmouth' About Rev. Al Sharpton

"I understand the anger. I have been fighting these issues for decades." Greenwich Ent. has revealed their trailer for Loudmouth, a documentary profiling the legendary Reverend Al Sharpton. The currently 68-year-old civil rights activist, Baptist minister, talk show host and politician was born in Brooklyn, New York. The doc premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and they explain what it's all about: "Viewers [will] peek under the fold and witness the unrestricted details of Sharpton’s development from an 8-year-old preacher to a (sometimes painted as controversial) civil rights figure. Along with his history in the public eye, the good and the bad, the film offers behind the scenes insight into Sharpton’s experience as a presidential candidate advisor and racial justice advocate during the volatile climate of 2020." This is a fantastic trailer that does a great job introducing Sharpton and showing us a glimpse of his past and present.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Josh Alexander's documentary Loudmouth, direct from YouTube:

Al Sharpton: Rabble rouser or activist? Opportunist or trailblazer? During his six-decade journey from pastoral prodigy to racial justice firebrand to elder media statesman, the Reverend Al Sharpton has been a polarizing figure on the national stage. Loudmouth is the definitive look at his life and battles, featuring President Barack Obama, James Brown, Reverend Jesse Jackson and Senator Chuck Schumer. Loudmouth is directed by actor / writer / producer / filmmaker Josh Alexander, co-director of the doc Prescription Thugs previously, plus a writer / producer on many other doc films. Produced by Kedar Massenburg, Mike Jackson, Daniel J. Chalfen, and Josh Alexander. This initially premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Greenwich will debut Loudmouth in select US theaters on December 9th, 2022, then on digital starting January 13th, 2023 just after the New Year. Visit the film's official site. Who's interested?