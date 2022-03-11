Official Trailer for Dog Movie 'Dakota' with Abbie Cornish & Lola Sultan

"There's only room for one alpha dog in this town!" Samuel Goldwyn Films has revealed an official trailer for Dakota, another new dog movie about an ex-service dog who makes some new friends. There's also the other dog movie literally just called Dog playing in theaters now. This next movie centers on Kate, a widow who lost her husband in the war in Afghanistan and is struggling to maintain her small-town farm with her daughter while also running the local volunteer fire department. Dakota, the dog, returns from the war to be with the family and quickly adjusts to her new home, becoming somewhat of a local hero as she settles in. This stars Abbie Cornish, Lola Sultan, Tim Rozon, Patrick Muldoon, Roberto Davide, and Billy Baldwin. This looks like a much cheesier version of Dog, a Hallmark movie special about saving the farm.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kirk Harris' Dakota, direct from SGF's YouTube:

Dakota, an ex-service dog, joins single mom Kate (Abbie Cornish) and her daughter Alex (Lola Sultan) to live on their small-town family farm. Dakota quickly adjusts to her new home and becomes somewhat of a local hero, soon becoming inseparable from Alex. When the farm’s existence is threatened by the town's rogue sheriff (Patrick Muldoon), Dakota must help the family band together and save the land. Dakota is directed by the producer / filmmaker Kirk Harris, director of the films Loser, and Bernie The Dolphin & Bernie the Dolphin 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Johnny Harrington. It's produced by Monika Bacardi, Andrea Iervolino, Danielle Maloni, and Marty Poole. Goldwyn Films will debut Harris' Dakota in select US theaters on April 1st, then on VOD starting May 20th this summer. Interested in watching this?