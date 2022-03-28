Official Trailer for Dutch Series 'Dirty Lines' About Erotic Phone Lines

"What we do is the future. There is no end to it." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a new series from The Netherlands titled Dirty Lines, created by Dutch filmmaker Pieter Bart Korthuis. The fictional series with 6 episodes to start tells the true story of the very first phone sex line created in Europe in the 80s. Set in 1987 in Amsterdam, an enterprising college student stumbles into a new career at a phone sex line started by two wildly different brothers - known as Teledutch. But being in the business of sexual desires leads them to question their own. It's not only about the two brothers, Frank & Ramon Stigter, but about a number of other people who get involved in the "business" and how it changes them and their views on sex. This looks great! The series stars Joy Delima as Marly, plus Minne Koole & Chris Peters as the brothers Frank & Ramon, along with Charlie Chan Dagelet, Joes Brauers, Julia Akkermans, Abbey Hoes, Benja Bruijning, Eric van Sauers, and Andre Dongelmans. If you're hesitant about this, no need to fret, the trailer is SFW and this Netflix series looks much better than it sounds (no pun intended). Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer for Netflix's new series Dirty Lines, direct from YouTube:

Dirty Lines starts in 1987s Amsterdam, at a time when Dutch society was changing rapidly. Psychology student Marly Salomon takes on a side job working for a brand new firm: Teledutch - a company started by two brothers, Frank and Ramon Stigter, who established Europe's first erotic telephone lines. Frank & Ramon become rich overnight and Marly finds herself immersed in this wild, rapid transformation. The final years of the Cold War sparked a sense of hope and inspired a new generation to celebrate life to its fullest. Amsterdam became the center of that cultural revolution with a radically new form of music: house and a new love drug: XTC. The erotic phone lines offer the opportunity to experience anonymous sex in a new way, changing the morality of its consumers, but also very much the people creating it. Dirty Lines is a series with episodes directed by filmmakers Anna van der Heide and Tomas Kaan and Pieter Bart Korthuis. It's created by Pieter Bart Korthuis (also of the series "Penoza", "Trollie", "Vechtershart"). With writing by Franky Ribbens, Pieter Bart Korthuis, Lotte Tabbers, Tijs van Marle; based on the book by Fred Saueressig. Netflix will release Dirty Lines streaming on Netflix starting April 8th, 2022 this spring.